  • Home

Oakdale Mall Losing Another Store

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Gymboree is closing its Johnson City location. 

The company announced on Tuesday that the store in the Oakdale mall is one of 350 stores that will be closed. Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June and is now restructuring. 

Gymboree follows Macy's, who left the mall in March, and Sears, who announced their upcoming departure in last month.

The company says that closing sales will begin July 18. 