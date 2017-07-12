Broome County Warrant of the Week

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

They are searching for Bridgette Kelley, who is wanted for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Name: Bridgette Kelley

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5' 7"

Weight: 140 lbs

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Photo Date: 6/19/2014

Warrant: Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

Tip line: (607) 778-1196

Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933

All tips remain confidential.