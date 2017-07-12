  • Home

Broome County Warrant of the Week

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

They are searching for Bridgette Kelley, who is wanted for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.  

Name: Bridgette Kelley 
Sex: Female 
Race: White
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 140 lbs
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Photo Date: 6/19/2014
Warrant: Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

  • Tip line: (607) 778-1196
  • Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933 

All tips remain confidential. 