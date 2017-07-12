Guillorme honored to be EL All-Star

The Eastern League All-Star Game will take place in New Hampshire on Tuesday and five Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be on hand for the game. Luis Guillorme, Tomas Nido, and Corey Oswalt are in the starting lineup for the Eastern Division with PJ Conlon out of the bullpen. Kevin Taylor was chosen as an All-Star but ended the first half on the Disabled List and is not listed on the lineup card for the Eastern Division to come off the bench, so is presumably unavailable.

For Guillorme, it's his first career professional All-Star Game appearance; he was a high school All-Star in Florida. He says that it's an honor to be recognized as one of the Eastern League's best.

"I'm really honored to be able to go to the All-Star Game.," Guillorme said. "I've always tried to work my way early in the season to make it. I finally got it done this year and I'm actually pretty proud of myself for doing that."



"It's a privilege to be a part of the elite teams in each division and represent the best of the best of the league at the mid-point of the season," said Rumble Ponies Manager Luis Rojas. "There's not much to say, just enjoy that and live in the moment. It's good to have that on your resume as you go. That's going to be attached always to their career their playing career even if they get to be a big league all star they're going to be an Eastern League All Star in 2017. That's something to be proud of, as we are."

First pitch at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium is set for 7:05.