Update: Police Confirm Meth Lab in Vestal

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Vestal residents reached out to Fox 40 in regards to a possible meth lab sighting at 13 Underwood Rd, Vestal.

Wednesday, the Vestal Police Department and NY State Police investigators confirmed the discovery of a methamphetamine laboratory on the property, through a search warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Vestal Police say charges are anticipated to be filed against the suspect/s involved.

