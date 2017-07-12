NYS Police Searching for Missing Teen from Laurens

The New York State Police in Oneonta are looking for a missing teen, from Laurens.

Khailee Stoughton, 16, from the Town of Laurens was last seen leaving her home on June 19.

She is 5' 04'', medium build, with long brown hair, and brown eyes. Officials say it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

She has been traveling between Albany and the Oneonta areas.

State Police are asking anyone with information to call (607) 432-3211.