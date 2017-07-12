NYS Police Searching for Missing Teen from Laurens

Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Northern Cayuga, NY
Otsego, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Tioga, NY
NYS Police Searching for Missing Teen from LaurensPosted: Updated:
