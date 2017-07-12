U.S Navy Lieutenant Sparks Local Pride

On Wednesday, a routine helicopter pick up at Lockheed Martin became a source of local pride for the Greater Binghamton Area.

Mike Washington, a 2009 Seton Catholic Central graduate and now U.S Navy Lieutenant, got the rare opportunity to come home to the Southern Tier.

Lt. Washing said, “I’ve been very fortunate the way it’s worked out and now to be able to be back here for this pick up...it was a hard chance to get."

Washington and his fellow HS-72 squad mates traveled to the Lockheed Martin base to pick up a brand new, MH-604 Romeo helicopter. Its primary mission, to track submarines.

Tom Kane, also a Seton Catholic Central graduate and currently, Director of Helicopter Programs at Lockheed Martin, says this helicopter pick up stands out greatly from the others. “This is the first time we’ve had somebody local from the community come and fly an aircraft away.” He went on to say, “I got a chance to see Mike play on the lacrosse field I knew him and his family….now six or so years, he’s back, picking up a chopper. It’s pretty significant.”

The Seton Catholic Central alumni surrounded by teammates and friends, signed the official patch representing his crew, and the helicopter he’d soon be flying. He expressed how honored he felt to see his name among almost 1,000 other signatures that were signed by Navy members like himself.

“We’ve got about eighteen squadrons that we provide an aircraft to, we’ve probably got over one thousand signatures on these patches," said Kane.

“It’s extremely humbling. A lot of people have come before us. I can remember in high school coming here, and can certainly say this is not where I expected to be eight years later," said Washington.

But work didn’t stop Washington from enjoying his brief time back home.

“It’s really been awesome. We got to go to Downtown Binghamton and I was showing them where I grew up, driving by and pointing out, ‘oh I know the person who lives in this house', or talking about the carousels or little tidbits about our town. They all thought it was funny and then probably were like, okay you can stop talking now," he said.

The HSM-72 crew will fly the new helicopter from Lockheed’s base in Owego to their squadron in Florida. What's next for Washington? Preparing to, in his words, "join the fight" and deploy in April of 2018.