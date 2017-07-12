Cornell Cooperative Extension Brings the Farm to the Kids

Some of Maine Endwell's youngest Spartans were able to learn about farm animals on Wednesday...up close.



As part of the Summer Enrichment Program, an educator from Cornell Cooperative Extension brought the farm to the kids. The initiative sponsored by Senator Fred Akshar was an opportunity to teach the pre-k, kindergarten and first graders more about agriculture.

Sarah Atwood, Cornell Cooperative Extension said, "The kids really need to know why agriculture is important. We all need to eat to survive and they don't know where their food comes from so our job is to help teach them that."

"They think the food comes from the grocery store, but food does not. It comes from the farmers. The farmers need to work and they have jobs and they need to be able to grow to sustain everyone," she said.



This was just one event part of the five week Summer Enrichment Program at Maine Endwell School District. The program is designed to support, engage and enrich young learners with hands on experiences.