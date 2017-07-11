Sonostics Discusses Blood Pumping Technology

Sonostics shared how their non-invasive technology can help people as they age.

The company presented to people in Endicott on Tuesday. It is focused on holistic medicine and produces a device called the HeartPartner.

HeartPartner pumps blood in the body back to the heart.

Sonostics CEO Dr. Ken McCloud says the technology helps age related cognitive decline.

"If fluid is not getting back to your heart, especially as we age, the blood pressure is going to drop and now we have inadequate profusion to the brain. So on this very simple scale you can be dizzy, so you have to get up out of a chair slowly, but even more so, overtime you're going to develop dementia," said McCloud.

Janice Fiore shared how the HeartPartner helped her.

"Several years ago I had a varicose vein removed and it left a pool of blood in my leg and it was also painful," said Fiore. "It never dissipated and within using this for only a few days it made a difference and now it's almost gone and more importantly the pain is totally gone."