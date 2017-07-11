Vestal Police on Scene with Possible Meth Lab

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Vestal residents reached out to Fox 40 in regards to a possible meth lab sighting.

Upon arriving on the alleged scene at Underwood Rd. in Vestal. It was observed that New York State Department of Conservation were responding to the area with Vestal Police, and local emergency medical teams.

Officers, dressed in hazardous material suits, were seen transporting what looked like multiple containers of 5-gallon jugs of an unknown liquid, from the back of a vehicle's trailer.

It is unknown at this time who or what was involved in this search, but investigators on the scene told Fox 40 that more information should be released on the alleged meth lab, Wednesday.

Fox 40 will continue bringing you information when it become available in the near future.