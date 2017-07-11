Man Admits to Starting March 2017 Milford Church Fire

New York State Police arrested, Gerald Althiser Jr., 20, on July 8, for intentionally starting fires in two campers.

While police were investigating, Althiser admitted to setting multiple fires, including a fire that destroyed the Milford United Methodist Church on March 12.

Althiser was arrested for Arson in the fifth degree, as well as Arson in the third degree.

He was arraigned in the Town of Hartwick Court and sent to the Otsego County Jail.