Cortland County Inmate Faces New Charges

An inmate, who was being held in the Cortland County Jail, faces new charges.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Miller, 30, after he was disruptive in the facility, and then became physical with Corrections Officers. With the help of other Corrections Officers, Miller was detained without further incident.

Two of the officers sustained minor physical injuries.

Miller faces Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, and Obstruction of Government Administration in the Second Degree.

Miller was arraigned in the City of Cortland Court and remanded on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in City of Cortland Court on July 26.