Driving in runs a priority for Rumble Ponies in second half

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies offense was, arguably, their weakest facet in the first half of the season. Despite owning the third best record in the Eastern League and sitting in third place in the Eastern Division, the Rumble Ponies are 9th in the league in runs scored (348) and runs batted in (323), and 8th in runs per game (4.14). Even so, they have a record of 46-38, many of those credited to the pitching staff.

It's not all to blame on the bats though. The continual flux of the roster puts a damper on productivity. Jio Mier and Cody Decker each factored into the lineup early on but they've both been called up to Triple-A. Add to them, several players spending time on the DL and it's hard to keep continuity in the lineup and consistency. That's what will be the priority as the second half starts.

"The game is going to have its ups and downs, whether it's as one person or as a team," said Eastern League All Star Luis Guillorme. "When guys get moved up and moved down, this is my fifth year, and most of the guys here it's around that time too, we're used to that. We know that guys are going to pick each other up so it doesn't really bother the team that anyone gets moved around."

"We have some moving pieces. It's part of the baseball season in the minor leagues," said Manager Luis Rojas. "We want to promote some players that are doing well and what the need is too at the big league level. I think everything is going well. I'm really pleased with what I saw in the first half. There's always things to work on and get better at, like driving runs in. We're creating situations but we're not driving runs in. That's something that we're going to try to slow things down and be a little more focused in that situation and be patient. Be the hitters we can be to create the situation and finish it at the same time."

The Rumble Ponies open the second half of the season on the road in Reading on Thursday.