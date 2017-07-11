Binghamton Devils announce inaugural schedule

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Binghamton Devils have released their schedule for the 2017-18 season. The Devils begin at home on Saturday, October 7, at 7:05 p.m. against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and will play 38 home games at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Professional hockey fans in Binghamton will see three new opponents for a total of nine games this season including the Belleville Senators (Dec. 16, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, Feb. 23), Laval Rocket (Jan. 6, Feb. 7, Mar. 30), and Charlotte Checkers (Dec. 9, Dec. 27).

The Devils will host the Syracuse Crunch at 6:05 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31.

Home dates for each opponent are as follows:

Rochester (5): (Nov. 18, Nov. 25, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, Mar. 31)

Syracuse (5): (Dec. 8, Dec. 31, Jan. 10, Mar. 14, Apr. 6)

Utica (4): (Jan. 13, Jan. 26, Mar. 4, Mar. 25)

Belleville (4): (Dec. 16, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, Feb. 23)

Lehigh Valley (3): (Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Feb. 24)

Laval (3): (Jan. 6, Feb. 7, Mar. 30)

Toronto (3): (Nov. 10, Nov. 11, Jan. 20)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3): (Nov. 17, Mar. 9, Mar. 24)

Charlotte (2): (Dec. 9, Dec. 27)

Providence (2): (Oct. 27, Nov. 22)

Bridgeport (1): (Oct. 7)

Hartford (1): (Apr. 14)

Hershey (1): (Mar. 10)

Springfield (1): (Oct. 28)

In addition, the Binghamton Devils will host their Logo/Jersey Unveil & Open House on Saturday, July 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

This event will allow fans to meet New Jersey Devils personnel and get their first look at the new logo and jerseys. This event is FREE for everyone and fans can RSVP HERE and be automatically entered to win a Binghamton Devils jersey.

Early access for VIP Guests (Full & Half Season Members) will be at 10:30 a.m. with a special experience that will be announced leading up to the event. More activities and guests will also be added to the event in the coming weeks.

Full and half season memberships are available now and fans can score a FREE ticket to a New Jersey Devils NHL game this season. In addition, the Binghamton Devils have released the NEW Devils Dozen Memberships.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), Instagram (@bingdevils), Snapchat (@bingdevils), and the team’s Youtube channel (/BingDevils).

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)