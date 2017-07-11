Johnson City Residents Accused of Breaking into Neighbors Apartment

The Johnson City Police Department responded to a female caller who reported that a male kicked down her door and had entered her apartment.

The female caller reported to police that after the male had entered the apartment, a female followed who then assaulted her by punching her in the face, and then pulling her to the floor by her hair. This all took place while the caller's kids were in the apartment, where they had observed what had happened.

Police arrested Timothy Smith, 37 and Kirsten Westmoreland, 25, after they fled the scene and found them shortly after.

Smith faces Burglary in the first degree, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree. Westmoreland faces Burglary in the first degree, Assault in the third degree, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Smith and Westmoreland, both live in the same building and were known by the caller. The caller believes they were looking for her boyfriend due to a previous incident.

Smith and Westmoreland were arraigned in Johnson City Village Court and sent to the Broome County Jail.