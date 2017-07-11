Binghamton Mayoral Candidates Officially On The Ballot

Turning in their petition signatures today, both current Binghamton Mayor Rich David and former Deputy Mayor Tarik Abdelazim are on the ballot for the 2017 election.

"We now have a race, the residents of Binghamton have a choice," says Abdelazim.

Both candidates say they look forward to debating the issues facing the City of Binghamton. David says he will continue to address the issues he has been working on since taking office in 2014.

"That's making Binghamton safer, that's lowering taxes, that's investing in our bridges and our roads and infrastructure. That's attacking blight and addressing quality of life issues. And the list goes on and on," says David.

Abdelazim's list is very similar, but he says he wants to take the city's approach to the next level.

"I think Mayor David presents himself as doing a good job, but he's really doing the basics," says Abdelazim.

David says his record speaks for itself and his administration has seen progress and success in the past three and a half years.

"There's not a democrat or a republican way to fix your streets or keep the city safe," says David.

Both candidates have experience as deputy mayors, David serving during the Rich Bucci administration and Abdelazim serving under Matt Ryan. Abdelazim's official campaign launch party will take place Wednesday night.