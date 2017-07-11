ON THE BALLOT: Voters Decide On Constitutional Convention

New York voters on November 7th will decide whether to hold a constitutional convention in 2019. It's a decision the state constitution allows to be brought for a vote every years.

If voters approve the measure in 2017, they then vote in November 2018 to elect delegates to the convention, which would take place in April 2019. The delegates are empowered to propose constitutional amendments -- minor or major -- which would go before voters.

A coalition of over 100 groups, including progressives, conservatives, labor and special interest groups from across the political spectrum are calling on voters to vote no. The last constitutional convention was held in 1967. The last proposal to hold one was rejected by voters in 1997.