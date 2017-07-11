As a New York State Farm Distillery, we use International Certification Services certified organic grain from our own Myer Farm—one of the largest and oldest currently operating organic farms in the Northeast United States—to craft distill a range of spirits. At Myer Farm Distillers, we both plant the seed and produce the spirit.

The farm is located on what was originally part of Military Lot No. 13, the town of Ovid being among a group of towns in central New York State that were known after the Revolutionary War as Military Tract Townships. The distillery production and tasting room are, in particular, located on Lot 5 of the original John V. Grove farm, overlooking Cayuga Lake from the west side of State Route 89.

We designed the building to reflect the old distilleries of Scotland. With our pagoda topped stillhouse paying homage to Scottish malt houses, finished in hand-cut and chiseled wall stone, we hope to give you a taste of our attention to detail and craftsmanship, until your very own local single malt from Myer Farm Distillers is available to drink.

