Car Thefts Down, DMV Still Urging Drivers to Take Precautions

The Binghamton-area is one of the safest cities in New York to keep a car, but regardless of where you live, the DMV wants drivers to take steps to protect against thefts and break-ins.

The National Insurance Bureau reported 95 vehicles were stolen in the Binghamton Metropolitan Area in 2015, ranking it in the bottom third of the state. A total of 15,313 vehicles were stolen in New York, according to statistics from the FBI.

Still, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows the cost of stolen vehicles in 2015 nationwide was $5 billion -- up from $4.5 billion in 2014.

“A car is one of the most expensive and important purchases people make, and there are simple steps you can take to help prevent it from being stolen,” said Terri Egan, Executive Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Acting Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “In New York, we take vehicle theft prevention seriously, which is why our state has one of the lowest rates of vehicle theft in the nation.”

Protect Your Vehicle

The NHSTA has a new video with tips that include:

Take your key; don't leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas, in a garage if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle — especially where they are in sight.