The Finger Lakes region is rapidly becoming a premier location for innovative and delicious craft beers. An ever increasing number of breweries dot the landscape around our beloved lakes and Boathouse Beer Garden's reason for being is to bring all that good taste together for people to savor. All while enjoying our splendid view of Cayuga Lake or taking in the craftsmanship and artistry of locally crafted boats furnished by the Finger Lakes Boat Museum on display inside our establishment.

Boathouse Beer Garden was born out of a desire to bring together all the best of what it is that makes the Finger Lakes of Upstate NY such a unique and special place in the world. To that end, owner Peter Arena, created a place where locals and visitors alike could appreciate locally crafted beers while appreciating the beauty of Cayuga Lake from our front porch.

