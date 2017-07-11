Running from Seneca Falls in the north to Ithaca in the south, the 87-mile route forms one of the nation’s few true loop byways.

It’s the only one to mix wine country ambiance with towering waterfalls, deep gorges and ocean-like views, rural and woodland landscapes, and numerous recreational, natural, tourist, and cultural attractions.

The Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway is a diverse transportation corridor, which links scenic views of Cayuga Lake and the surrounding agricultural and woodlands; year-round recreational opportunities; historical resources; wineries; the City of Ithaca and quaint village and hamlet areas to form an interesting, inviting rural traveling experience.

Learn more!