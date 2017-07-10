Rojas pleased with Ponies first half

The Rumble Ponies are in good position to make a run at the playoffs in the second half. After posting a 46-38 record in the first half, the Rumble Ponies are in third place in the Eastern Division and the third best record in the whole Eastern League. Despite some ups and downs and an inconsistent offense in terms of run production Manager Luis Rojas likes what he has seen from his team.

"Their focus has been just like we want it. You have to keep everything right there, very simple," Rojas said. "You can't keep carrying stuff with you because it could really snowball in a long season like this. I think the guys are able to win a lot of series that we played in the first half because of the way the guys bounced back after maybe having a tough night, a tough loss and they come back the next day and just play because they let go and focus on what the next game will bring."

The Rumble Ponies next play on Thursday in Reading. Five Rumble Ponies - Luis Guillorme, Tomas Nido, Kevin Taylor, PJ Conlon, and Corey Oswalt - will be in New Hampshire for the Eastern League All-Star Game. Kevin Taylor is currently on the Disabled List and is questionable for Wednesday.