$4 Million Will Be Used To Bulletproof NYPD Vehicles

New York State Senate Republicans have secured millions for the NYPD.

On July 10, the same day as Officer Miosotis Familia's wake, Republicans announced $4 million will be used to make vehicles bulletproof.

Familia, an NYPD officer, was fatally shot in her vehicle while on duty in the Bronx last week.

Now 3,800 patrol vehicles and 72 mobile command units will be retrofitted with bulletproof windows and side doors - to protect the men and women of the NYPD.

Senator Fred Akshar applauded Majority Leader John Flanagan and Senator Martin Golden for their work.