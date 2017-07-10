Abdelazim Says He Has Enough Signatures and Will Announce Campaign for Mayor

Tarik Abdelazim says he will officially announce his candidacy for the Mayor of Binghamton at a press conference on Wednesday.

This comes just hours after he wrote on social media that he received the necessary 500 signatures on the candidacy petition to be placed on the ballot as the Democratic candidate.

"We did in nine days what most candidates have more than 30 days to do: we collected more than 500 signatures from City Democrats to get Tarik on the ballot for Mayor," wrote Abdelazim.

A final signature count is expected to be released on Monday night, but he told Fox 40 that he has more than enough signatures to officially announce his campaign.

His announcement will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Sunflower Park. He will take on current Republican Mayor Rich David, who says he is filing his campaign petition signatures with the Broome County Board of Elections on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:15 a.m.