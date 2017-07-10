BC Dog Shelter Needs Your Help with 25 Dog Increase

Throughout life, it's been said that dogs are 'man's best friend.' But now, residents in the Southern Tier have the opportunity to help a local dog shelter and earn the title 'dog's best friend.'

Monday, the Broome County Dog Shelter saw such a dramatic increase of these four-legged friends, that the availability of their kennels has run out. In the month of July, the shelter has seen nearly thirty dogs walk through their doors, bringing the overall total to around forty-four. A problem that shelter workers say, must be remedied soon.

"We have room for, maybe, two more dogs," said Emily Balles, BC Dog Shelter Employee.

According to Emily, she believes the influx of stray dogs may be related to the Fourth of July celebrations. From families vacationing away from their home to loud, noisy fireworks, it's easy to see how something like this may happen.

"People are gone away and their dog gets out or gets loose. Right now, a lot of those dogs haven't been claimed because a lot of people are still on vacation or they don't know their dog is missing," said Balles.

What makes matters worse, is the individual attention that each dog needs to thrive has become cut short with the increase in strays. The shelter staff is working extra hard to keep up with all the dogs, but they say each dog suffers from the loss of a little extra love.

"We're so crunched for time and we're focused on taking care of each and every one of them," said Balles.

If you or anyone you know may have lost their pet, there is a slight chance that your dog may have found their way to the BC Dog Shelter. Stop by or check their website. With your help, you can find these dogs new homes or possibly reunite them with their owners.

"You're welcome to come to the shelter and see the dogs. If there is one that you like, hopefully, you can take them home and end up with a forever friend," said Balles.

All the dogs at the BC Shelter receive their necessary shots, vital medications, and daily feedings. And even if you cannot adopt a furry friend, the shelter welcomes any donation toward the supply of dog food, which goes through 2-3 bags daily (and even more with the additional dogs).

"Our stock is running pretty low as of now. It's hard to get the resources we need when we have to stretch them out," said Balles.

Broome County Dog Shelter would also like to remind people when any dog is loose, it's important to call your local dog control officer. Because every dog, no matter their condition, deserves a chance at a happy life as 'man's best friend.'