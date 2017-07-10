Garnar Paints Grim Picture for 2018 Broome County Budget

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar painted a grim picture of the 2018 budget process at the first hearing to occur in the next few months.

"Let me be clear. This will be a very, very tough budget year. There will be a lot of very difficult and painful decisions that we will have to make with our budget," said Garnar.

It's a financial situation that Garnar says he inherited from the past administration.

"Now that we have the official numbers - we have been left in a huge hole right from the beginning," said Garnar. "Before I took office the beginning of this year, the finances have been drained and we have no reserves."

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported that Broome County is one of the handfuls of municipalities ranked as being fiscally stressed for the past 3 years. The numbers released at today's hearing show a significant drop in reserve funds.

The 2015-16 fiscal year saw a loss in nearly everything from social service programs, additional Medicaid, and assigned counsel because of appropriations and unexpected expenses in several departments. Gaming revenue and health department programs helped to offset the loss of nearly $6 million in reserve funds.

Garnar projects by the end of this fiscal year, only $250,000 will remain in the fund balance, after having to pull nearly $2.5 million to make up expenses. With little to no reserves left, the purposed 2018 budget has little room for error.

"This is a tsunami that is happening here. When you look at what is happening with the state government and mandates that have been passed on down to us, but also when you look at the federal government. At the same time, the federal government is purposing a massive number of cuts that will negatively impact our budget," said Garnar.

The possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act will also impact the budget. The cutting of millions of dollars will take away from drug treatment programs, various social service programs, and Meals on Wheels.

Garnar says even something unforeseen like Winter Storm Stella (which cost the county around $200,000) is enough to empty the remaining funds.

"A budget is a projection of what's going to happen and in order for us to stay in the black, we would have to have that budget hit at almost 100%," said Garnar.

When it comes to the budget, Garnar says his team is looking at everything and nothing is off the table. This includes cutting spending and allocating funds along the way.

"Last year we only raised taxes .7%. That was about seven to eight-hundred-thousand dollars in net revenue. So there is no way we can tax our way out of this," said Garnar.

When asked about the possibility of closing county maintained places, such as parks and senior centers, the County Executive's response was, "I would love to tell you that all those things are off the table and we're not going to do that, but I wouldn't be honest with the people of Broome County."

The budget is set to be presented to the legislator in September.