A Cortlandt Manor Man Speeds Past Police, Caught With Drugs

A Cortlandt Manor man drove across three lanes of traffic on I-81 to avoid being pulled over by police on Saturday.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office said Brian Ho, 20, was speeding on I-81 in the Town of Dickinson when he saw an officer monitoring traffic, and then cut off several vehicles to evade the officer.

Ho continued onto Route 88 and was pulled over in the Town of Fenton. Police found cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, and marijuana, along with brass knuckles in his vehicle.

The 20-year-old resisted arrest.

He faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Reckless Driving

Speed in Zone

Ho was arraigned in the Town of Fenton Court and is being held in the Broome County Jail on a $2,000 bail.