Freetown Man Tries to Evade Police on Foot

A wanted Freetown man tried to outrun police on foot. On Saturday, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office arrested Kyle Dayton, 23, who had a warrant out for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Officers searched for Dayton at a Maricle Road residence in the Town of Freetown. Police say he ran through multiple fields in an attempt to hide in the woods.

He now faces two misdemeanor charges; resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration on top of his warrant.

He was arraigned in Marathon Court and was sent to jail in lieu of $500 cash $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court on July 26.