Faith Based Rehab Gives New Life To Women Battling Addiction

It's been around for decades. The faith based addiction recovery program 'Hope Teen Challenge' counsels adult and teenage women through the recovery process. Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney toured the Vestal location on Monday. The program preaches self worth and a chance at change.

"I thought I didn't have a choice," says Lisa Busby, "I thought it was just my lot."

Busby struggled with a cocaine addiction, relapsing several times. Now, 16 years sober, the mom of two credits the center with saving her life.

"If I hadn't come here, I would have died a cocaine head," says Busby, "My children would never have known me. Now, my children know me for who I am."

Busby, knowing firsthand the struggles women face when coming into the center, is now a driving force behind helping them reclaim their lives. She works as an administrator for the center.

"When I first came in, I told Pastor Richard, 'You've got a year of my life. That's it,' remembers Busby.

After completing the 18 month program, Busby couldn't leave. She wanted to give back and help other women rebuild their lives like she has.

The center can house 12 women at a time. The program receives funding from Broome County for living expenses, but raises the $2,500 additional cost for each client through donations.

Women currently in the program say its the length of the program that is helping them in their journey to overcome addiction. One woman says she has been in and out of 30 day programs in the area and its not nearly enough time to refocus your mind and find yourself outside of drugs.

The program also provides leadership positions and volunteer work for the women to prepare them for life outside of treatment. Busby says anyone struggling can find help at teenchallengeusa.com.