Lip Sync Battle Calls On Local Senior Citizens To Show Off Their Skills

Lip syncing enthusiasts can show off their skills at the Lip Sync Challenge, a fundraiser for Action for Older Persons. The event calls on seniors (over 55) to come out in duets, groups, or on their own to have some fun and raise money for senior services.

"So many grandparents end up going to their grandchildrens' dance recitals and things so I think it would be fun to have the grandkids attending something to watch their grandparents perform instead," says Casondra Hamilton, Executive Director of Action for Older Persons.

The event will be held at the Helen Foley Theater at Binghamton High School on August 24th at 6pm. Registration forms and sponsorship information can be found at actionforolderpersons.org, or by contacting AOP at 607-722-1251.