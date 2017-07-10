Two Arrested in Endicott Drug Bust

Endicott police arrested two men on multiple narcotics charges following a July 7th investigation by the department's K-9 Unit.

Police called in the K-9 unit to investigate after pulling over Neil Miller and David Cheeseboro, both 38 yrs. old, for a vehicle stop on McKinley Ave. near Monroe Street.

Officers seized about 2.3 ounces of powder cocaine, .3 ounces of crack cocaine, an unknown quantity of heroin and about 300 glassine envelopes, methadone, alprazolam, clonazepam, digital scales, and $3,500 cash.

Both men were sent to Broome County jail without bail.

Charges Against Neil Miller:

- Two felony counts criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree

- Four felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree

- Two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia

Charges Against David Cheeseboro:

- One misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree

- Two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class a misdemeanor