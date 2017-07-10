Update: JC Man Indicted on 16 Weapons Charges

Update: JC Man Indicted on 16 Weapons ChargesPosted: Updated:
© Ramadan Abdullah
Most Popular Videos
-
The First Animal to Join Animal Adventure Park Has Died
-
Binghamton Teen Uses Farmers Market to Grow Business
-
The Faerie Festival Wraps Up in Harpursville
-
Annual Tioga Car Show Raises Money For Community
-
Greater Binghamton Airport Welcomes Sunset 5K Run
-
Barney leads TCGA into Final Round
-
Barney runs away with 2017 TCGA Championship
-
Weather 10pm July 9th 2017
-
Heroin Investigation Leads To Two Arrests
-
Scared Heart Ukrainian Festival Celebrates Rich Heritage
-