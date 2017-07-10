Update: JC Man Indicted on 16 Weapons Charges

More weapons charges against a Johnson City man arrested in June after police seized a cache of firearms and ammunition from his rented storage shed.

On Monday, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said a Broome County grand jury on Friday handed up a 16-count indictment against Ramadan Abdullahh.

Police obtained a search warrant for Abdullah's home and storage shed after JC Police arrested the man on May 31st for shoplifting from Gander Mountain.

On June 14, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell charged the 64-year-old with 5 felony weapons charges after police seized more than a dozen weapons, high-capacity magazine and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a storage shed in the Town of Union.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Abdulla with six felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon (2nd degree), nine felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree) and one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.