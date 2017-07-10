Castle On The Hill
Fox 40 cameras take you inside the iconic Castle on the Hill. Closed to the public for nearly 25 years, Fox 40 reporter Amy Hogan gets exclusive access Binghamton's most historic landmark. Join Amy Hogan and 100 years Ago historian Roger Luther as they tell you about its storied past and plans for its future.
Castle On The Hill: Behind Locked Doors
Sitting high above Binghamton, the Castle on the Hill, or the old State Hospital is still an imposing sight to outsiders. Closed to the public since 1993, Fox 40 took cameras inside for the first time in over 24 years.
Castle On The Hill: The Architect Behind The Asylum
Nearly 160 years worth of history waits behind the enormous, wooden doors of the Castle on the Hill, or old Binghamton State Hospital.
How Glass Plate Negatives Are Helping to Connect Missing Pieces in Castle's History
Historians are learning more about what life was like for patients at the Castle on the Hill.
