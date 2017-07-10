Drugs Kill 39 in Broome, Already in 2017

The first half of 2017 saw 39 drug overdose deaths according to data from Broome County District Attorney office, three more deaths than last year's mid-year total of 36. Seven deaths are on record for both May and June; three in April. 82 percent can be attributed to heroin or opioids.

DA Steven Cornwell also announced a revised number for the first quarter of the year, up to 22 from 17 after five additional deaths were later ruled as overdoses.

The numbers are compiled from a variety of sources. Cornwell and Overdose Death Inspector Jeffrey Wagner police, toxicology and coroner's reports as well as interviews from family members, addicts and law enforcement agencies.

According to the DA's data, 54 percent of those who died are male, 46 percent are female and the average age is 39.

36 percent lived in Binghamton, 31 percent in Town of Union (not Johnson City), 18 percent in Johnson City with the remainder in outlying communities.