NYS Trooper Killed: Suspect In Custody

New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II is saddened to announce the death of Trooper Joel R. Davis.



At approximately 8:09 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, Trooper Davis responded to a call of shots fired during a domestic dispute at 34371 County Route 46 in the town of Theresa, Jefferson County. While approaching the residence, Trooper Davis was shot once and killed.



The suspect, 32-year old Justin D. Walters, surrendered to other State Troopers without incident. Walters is an active duty Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum.



Walters' wife, 27-year old Nichole V. Walters, was also found deceased at the scene.



Trooper Davis, of Evans Mills, NY, was 36 years old. He graduated from the 199th session of the Basic School on May 29, 2013, and was originally assigned to Troop D, SP Watertown, before receiving his current assignment at SP Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife and three children.



This incident remains under investigation.