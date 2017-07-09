Annual Tioga Car Show Raises Money For Community

For 45 years the Triple Cities Street Rods Club has hosted Cars in the Park at Hickories Park in Owego. The annual event brings together some of the Southern Tier's most distinctive cars, and it's all to help raise money for local charities.

Over the past 4 decades, the car show has helped raise well over a $100,000.

The money has been donated to organizations such as the Tioga County Food Bank and Campville Fire Department. The club also gave to hundreds of individuals in need.

Willy Vermilya, President of the Triple Cities Street Rod Club says the event would not be possible without the support of hundreds in the community who come every year.

"We get a lot of thank you notes and personal thank you notes when we give to someone in need. Even the locals send a personal note. The Tioga County Sheriff, he shows up in person to thank us as well. We try to keep local charities and not national charities. Its been great over the years," said Vermilya.

Tioga County Sheriffs were also at the event handing out free child safety ID cards. Parents had the opportunity to bring their child to the Operation Safe Child Tent, where they could fill out a small form that contains their child's personal information.

The cards consisted of the child's name, biographical information, photo and fingerprint image. The information would then be entered into a data base in case of an emergency. The information and ID card can be used in conjunction with the New York State Amber Alert Program and the New York State DCJS missing Child Alert Program.

"Once the cards are printed the parents will hold on to them and they have them at their disposal if law enforcement ever needed them. It gives them a peace of mind. They know they're taking steps to improve their child's safety and we're obviously right there behind them helping them any way we can," said Sergeant Chad Edwards with the Tioga County Sheriffs Office.

For more information on Operation Safe Child you can visit the Tioga County Sheriffs Officer website here.