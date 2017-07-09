Ukrainian Festival Wraps Up with Record Crowds

Celebrating their heritage by showcasing the many delicious foods, dances, music, and fun that Ukraine has to offer, the Sacred Heart Church's Ukrainian Festival wrapped up, Sunday, with record crowds in tow.

Rain may have plagued the festival's first day, Saturday, but it didn't stop almost 4,000 Southern Tier residents from making their way to Castle Creek and enjoying the weekend long offerings of popular food.

"It's nice to see people enjoying your food and enjoying your culture," said Teodor Czabala Jr, Sacred Hear Church Father.

Pyrohy (pierogis), holubtsi (halupki), kobassa (kielbasa); were just some of what the Ukrainian Fest had to offer. Meals that were so popular, nearly half of the food that was prepared in advance of the day's sales were gone.

"We had a pretty good plan that we would have enough food to handle two days here," said Victor Trumak, Ukrainian Festival's Chief Chef.

Trumak has been cooking for the festival since 1987. He has been making the beloved pierogis, that thousands have enjoyed. This year's festival has been so popular, the two days worth of work were the busiest he had ever seen, but he and his crew can still remedy the food shortage.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure everyone enjoys themselves. Right now we're about at level, and we're just trying to stay ahead of the game," said Trumak.

Running low on Ukrainian food may pose a minor problem to fest-goers' stomachs, but it's a great problem that Sacred Heart Church leaders say, will help benefit the church's growth.

"Everyone who comes and tastes our food enjoys it, they enjoy it very much. This money is poured back into the church to help us with the upkeep of the church," said Czabala Jr.

With proceeds from the fest going back into the maintenance, it appears the 2017 Ukrainian Festival has had another successful, and record-breaking year.