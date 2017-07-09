Binghamton Teen Uses Farmers Market to Grow Business

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market held its monthly artisan market as part of its Second Sunday event, but that wasn't the only thing unique about the day.

17-year-old Bailey Layish of Binghamton was taking the opportunity to showcase her calligraphy and continue to grow her own business.

"I think it's awesome here, it's a really great atmosphere," said Bailey Layish, Owner of Lettering By B. "It's cool to speak with other customers and to meet new people."

Layish sells her own homemade calligraphy, which is all done by hand. Her business started within the past year but really started taking off within the last few months.

"Before that, it was a lot of just for fun, practice, doing quotes for friends or hanging stuff up in my room," said Layish.

She attributes her interest in the craft to hating her own handwriting growing up.

"I hated my handwriting in elementary school, but the girl next to her had awesome handwriting, so I spent all year trying to copy hers," said Layish.

It takes a lot of dedication and patience because in order to get the fonts right you have to rewrite it over, and over, and over again. — Bailey Layish

Now after years of practice, she says calligraphy comes naturally to her.

"I don't really have one handwriting, I have whatever font I feel like writing in that day," said Layish.

Sunday was her second time at the Regional Farmers Market, which provides a local platform for her work.

"A lot of people are interested in my work, I've been giving out my business card, and a lot of people have shown interest in custom designs," said Layish.

It's been a successful last few months for Layish who says she plans to be there in the upcoming months to continue growing her business.