Barney runs away with 2017 TCGA Championship

Nick Barney improved his score in each round of the Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Tournament to win the 2017 Title. Barney shot a first round 71 at Endwell Greens, a 69 Saturday at Hiawatha, and a 67 at Binghamton Country Club on Sunday for a final total of 215 and an eight stroke victory.

Keith Check finished second at 223 (74, 73, 76) and Hogan Bendert took third at 226 (72, 79, 75).

The full leaderboard can be found on the TCGA website.