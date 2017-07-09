Eight Roads in Southern Tier Began Rehabbing on Sunday

Eight roads in the Southern Tier began rehabbing work on Sunday, according to the Highway Division of the Broome County Public Works Department.

There will be grader patching done on Trim Street, Old Newark Valley Road, Center Village Loop, and East Windsor Road.

Colesville Road is undergoing ditching and replacing of road culverts.

Ditching will be done on Stratmill Road and Kiebel Road.

Old Vestal Road will be prepping for pipe replacement.

All projects are dependent on weather.