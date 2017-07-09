Ithaca Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

The Ithaca Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole money from a Vitamin Shoppe after displaying a gun.

On Saturday, July 8, at around 4:00 p.m., the Police were called to the store at 719 Meadow St. for a reported robbery. Employees say the suspect, displayed a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot towards Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but employees provided a description.

Vitamin Shoppe Robbery Suspect

Young

Male

Thin build

African American descent

Wearing a black hoodie and baggie jeans

The suspect was last seen running southeast through the parking lot area. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IPD at 272-3245.