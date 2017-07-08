Greater Binghamton Airport Welcomes Sunset 5K Run

For many residents in the Southern Tier, the thought of their local airport's future...seems bleak. Since losing United Airlines in 2016, the Greater Binghamton Regional Airport has seen a dramatic loss in flight attendance.

But even though the airport's runway isn't seeing a large amount of airplanes sitting on the tarmac, Broome County is determined to see it used for other purposes.

Bringing awareness to the Binghamton Airport, Broome held it's first Sunset Runway 5k, Friday, allowing participants the chance to enjoy a healthy run and a beautiful, picturesque sunset.

"When the sun sets, the [runners] are going to run down the runway and have pretty much one of the coolest races I've ever seen before," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

Once the sun began to set over the mountain, over 200 area residents took their positions to run across the airport runway's 5k track. A wonderful sight at one of the area's best views.

"It's just a gorgeous view. I think people will really enjoy it," Kristin Lyons, owner of Binghamton Brewery Company

Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Southern Tier Honor Flight, a service that flies local veterans to Washington DC to visit the national monuments. A service that one runner said is one of the greatest experience these veterans will have.

"It's such a great thing for area veterans to go to DC. They make me so proud," said Dominic Pasquale, Endicott resident.

According to Airport officials, the idea for the Sunset 5k came from a brain-storming session about bringing awareness back to Binghamton's airport. "It was [Jason Garnar's] idea, and one of the comments I came up with was 'the sunsets up here are amazing,'" said Mark Heefner, Deputy Commissioner of Aviation. Heefner said the County gradually came together and constructed one of the best races in the area, showing the community that the Airport offers so much more than people know

"We're way more than a commercial service. We want to engage and do stuff for our community so they get to see it and understand what a benefit it is," Mark Heefner.

"We all want to see this airport do really well, not just survive and keep their service, but expand their services as well," Jason Garnar.

Race officials said they plan on making this an annual event. And even though the sun is setting on the County's airport, their focus continues to be a brighter tomorrow.