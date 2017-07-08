Scared Heart Ukrainian Festival Celebrates Rich Heritage

Over one thousand people are expected to come to the small town of Castle Creek, New York for the Scared Heart Ukrainian Festival. The event celebrates Ukrainian culture with food, music and arts. The festival has been held since its inception over sixty years ago and occurs ever year at the churches picnic grounds on Brooks Road.

Festival goers have the chance to experience the parishes Nezabudtky dance group perform live at 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Traditional foods are also served, such as homemade perogies and hulutski.

"This is who we are. This is our food. This is our culture. This is our dancing. We're engaged the community and this is just a way of showcasing us, along with other ethnic communities in the area," said Pastor Rev. Teodor B. Czabala, Jr of the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church.

The festival will continue on Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m..