Oswalt Leads Ponies to Victory

Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter Corey Oswalt teamed up with Tim Peterson and Cory Burns to blank the Hartford Yard Goats in a 3-0 win on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton racked up nine hits, including a game-sealing two-run double from David Thompson, in their 12th shutout win of the season.

Oswalt received assistance from his defense to help keep the Yard Goats at bay. In the second, LJ Mazzilli threw out Anthony Phillips at the plate as he attempted to score on a fly out to right. Champ Stuart supplied a diving catch in center to rob Max White of a hit in the third. With two aboard in the fifth, Thompson snared Drew Weeks’ chopper to third and converted the bouncer into an inning-ending double play.

The Ponies pushed one run across in Ryan Castellani’s first five innings before adding breathing room in the sixth. With the Ponies leading by one, Thompson blasted Ryan Castellani’s 0-1 pitch into the right-field alley, plating Matt Oberste from second and LJ Mazzilli from first.

In the seventh, Anthony Phillips greeted reliever Tim Peterson with a double, but was thrown out by Colton Plaia attempting to steal third. Peterson put down the next five Yard Goats he faced before handing off to Cory Burns. The Ponies closer side-stepped a two-out single in a blank ninth to earn his tenth save.

Oswalt (6-3) struck out six and stranded a half-dozen runners to earn his second win in three starts.

The Rumble Ponies (46-37) conclude their final series before the All-Star break on Sunday at 1:05 PM. RHP Marcos Molina takes the mound against RHP Yency Almonte.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies