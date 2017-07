Thousands of people are estimated to make it to this years 128th Afton Fair. The small town holds roughly over eight hundred people and puts it on the map.

Saturday- day three of the Afton Fair, kicked off their day of events at 9 a.m. Some residents who attended Saturdays events said they have been to many fairs but were most excited for the truck and tractor pulls.

The Afton Fair wraps up Sunday, and for the complete list of their last day of events visit their website.