Barney leads TCGA into Final Round

OWEGO, N.Y. -
Here are your results from the 2017 TCGA golf championship through two rounds of play. The players will finish up Sunday at Binghamton Country Club.
Player Round 1 Round 2 Total
1 Nick Barney 71 69 140
2 Keith Chesk 74 73 147
3 Hogan Bendert 72 79 151
4 Kyle Nedlik 73 79 152
5 Rob Krowiak 75 78 153
6 Bobby Neira 72 81 153
7 Brian Burns 75 80 155
8 Ryan Mihok 80 76 156
9 Bob Charno 75 82 157
10 Matt Lloyd 78 81 159
11 Matt Maione 78 81 159
12 Chris Stricek 77 82 159
13 Kevin Dobransky 79 82 161
14 Nick Chernega 78 83 161
15 Dave Maione 81 81 162
16 Kyle Corcoran 79 83 162
17 Adam Blackwell 77 85 162
18 Matt Kisloski 74 88 162
19 Scott Sanyshyn 81 82 163
20 Grant Gulick 82 82 164
21 Steve Blackwell 82 83 165
22 John Totolis 81 84 165
23 Steve Scoville 85 82 167
24 Corey Taylor 83 84 167
25 Joe Bendert 77 90 167
26 Ryan Gresham 85 83 168
27 Trevor Johnson 91 79 170
28 Matt Gaydorus 83 94 177
29 John Shea 92 91 183
30 Matt Morley 92 92 184
31 Matt Ryan 85 102 187
Courtesy: TCGA Golf