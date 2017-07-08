Barney leads TCGA into Final Round

Here are your results from the 2017 TCGA golf championship through two rounds of play. The players will finish up Sunday at Binghamton Country Club.

Player Round 1 Round 2 Total

1 Nick Barney 71 69 140

2 Keith Chesk 74 73 147

3 Hogan Bendert 72 79 151

4 Kyle Nedlik 73 79 152

5 Rob Krowiak 75 78 153

6 Bobby Neira 72 81 153

7 Brian Burns 75 80 155

8 Ryan Mihok 80 76 156

9 Bob Charno 75 82 157

10 Matt Lloyd 78 81 159

11 Matt Maione 78 81 159

12 Chris Stricek 77 82 159

13 Kevin Dobransky 79 82 161

14 Nick Chernega 78 83 161

15 Dave Maione 81 81 162

16 Kyle Corcoran 79 83 162

17 Adam Blackwell 77 85 162

18 Matt Kisloski 74 88 162

19 Scott Sanyshyn 81 82 163

20 Grant Gulick 82 82 164

21 Steve Blackwell 82 83 165

22 John Totolis 81 84 165

23 Steve Scoville 85 82 167

24 Corey Taylor 83 84 167

25 Joe Bendert 77 90 167

26 Ryan Gresham 85 83 168

27 Trevor Johnson 91 79 170

28 Matt Gaydorus 83 94 177

29 John Shea 92 91 183

30 Matt Morley 92 92 184

31 Matt Ryan 85 102 187

