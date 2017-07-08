Celebratory Dinner Honors Past and Present Officers of the Post

Glen A. Warner Post 1371 held their 75th Anniversary to celebrate the appreciation of Past, and Present Officers of the Post on Saturday in Owego.

The appreciation celebratory dinner took place at the Post Home where Past and Present Officers were honored, along with Auxiliaries, and Jr. Girls.

Veterans from WWII and the Vietnam War were among some who attended the appreciation dinner. One vet who spent nearly 15 months in Kuwait said he has seen a lot of rough things, and could not have made it through without the support from people back home.

"The vets of foreign wars is a huge deal. A lot of guys that I even know and I've only been in the military for 10 years, never made it back. I lost a lot of good friends and... wars over seas... without the support of the American people, we would have never made it," said Justin Gorski, Educate Post 1371.

The Post partners with many local groups and activities to help contribute with fundraising, donating to different charities, and sending care packages to troops.

Support and connection within the community has been a forever mission of Post 1371 which was formed in 1942 in Owego.

An Owego native-- Glenn A. Warner was killed in 1945 while serving in the U.S. Army. He was the first member of the Post to be killed in action, and the Post was later renamed Glenn A. Warner Post 1371, in his honor.