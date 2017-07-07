Red Panda Cubs Born At The Binghamton Zoo

The Binghamton Zoo has a couple of new baby animals.

On Friday the zoo announced that Mei-Li, a red panda, had two cubs on June 11. One, Cub A, is healthy and growing as expected. The other, Cub B, is smaller and has required more care. It is being raised by the Animal Care Staff until it is strong enough to return to it's mother.

The zoo plans to hold a gender reveal party at the end of the month, and a name contest for the baby cubs.