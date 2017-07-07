Joyce Smith Environmental Photography Exhibit Returns After Five Years

The Joyce Smith Environmental Photography Exhibit, which highlights the beautiful landscapes of Broome County, returned to Binghamton after a five year break, on Friday evening.

"We decided it was time to bring it back and we wanted to take a different twist," said Andre LaClair, Broome County Environmental Management Council President.

LaClair's organization, the EMC, ran this year's event, which honors the life of Joyce Smith, a former environmentalist, EMC member, Binghamton City Council member, and the first woman mayoral candidate. She was the one who came up with the idea of a photo show to showcase and educate the public on Broome's environment.

"It's supposed to have educational twist, so we wanted to do something different and give it a theme," said LaClair.

This year's theme was "the Forest," and contestants were broken down into three categories, Natural Landscape, Animal Life, and Plant Life.

"Since this is a predominantly forested region of the country, we said 'well let's talk about the forest'," said LaClair.

Joyce Smith Photography Exhibit Results

Best of Show: Lady Cardinal by Ridgeway Caraig (Harpursville)

Best of Theme: Mystery Lurks by Elizabeth Price (Port Crane)

Best Student Entry: Pecking Order by Union-Endicott student Kelly McCloe (Endicott)

Natural Landscape: Woods Reflected by Sandra Kirker (Binghamton)

Animal Life: Slinking Salamander by Megan Comstock (Vestal)

Plant Life: Autumn Collage by Dan Harendza (Greene)

Honorable Mention: Castle Creek Pond by Lindsey Leiser (Binghamton)

Honorable Mention: Tree Silhouette by Madeline Parker (Johnson City)

Honorable Mention: Sentinels - The Forgotten by Lori Warfield (Whitney Point)

Honorable Mention: Fall Reflection by Jennifer Woltjen (Endicott)

Honorable Mention: Autumn Glory by Robert Hoffman (Harpursville)

Honorable Mention: A Morning Snack by Tim Hill (Endicott)

Honorable Mention: Protecting the Nest by Robert Hoffman (Harpursville)

Honorable Mention: Robin's Nest by Bob Chauncey (Vestal)

Honorable Mention: The Courtship by Mary Shapinas (Johnson City)

Honorable Mention: Owl Moth Waiting by Philip Childs (Maine)

Honorable Mention: Shelf Fungus by Paul Cooper (Vestal)

Honorable Mention: Grumpy Tree by Jan Evangelisti (Windsor)

Honorable Mention: Ross Park Woods by Patricia Schwartz (Binghamton)

Honorable Mention: Spring Hobble by Jennifer Woltjen (Endicott)

Honorable Mention: Oak Leaf by Sandra Kirker (Binghamton)

We tried to paint a picture showing how every species in the forest or anyplace else is related. They all have a job and a role to perform to keep the system functional and stable. Just give some people a little knowledge about what they're looking at. The picture can be aesthetically beautiful but there's something else going on behind the curtain. — Andre LaClair

While the nearly 110 images on display were aesthetically pleasing, LaClair hopes people who visited the collection took more away from them.

"We're hoping that we're somewhat successful with the educational side of it and not just putting up an exhibit for people to marvel at the images," said LaClair.

The exhibit, which is located at 81 State Street in Binghamton, will remain on display for the public through July 28.