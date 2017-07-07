Ponies look to close first half on a strong note

Three games separate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from three days off for the All-Star break. Currently third in the Eastern Division with the third best record in the entire Eastern League, Binghamton is ten games out of first place. Finishing the first half strong is important to the team as they look to make a playoff run in the second half.

"We're in a good division but the team is a bunch of grinders. Everyone plays hard, and wants to win. We have a really good atmosphere here," said LJ Mazzilli. "So far up until the All-Star break we're doing really well, learning about each other and I'm proud of the group of guys that we have."

"Regardless we are going to finish with a winning record, but we know we're after the title for the division," said Manager Luis Rojas. "Right now we're in third place we're following two other teams and you want to finish on a good note when you're going to take the longest break of the season with those three days. So we want to finish on a good note we're looking to finish on a positive note. The outcome sometimes you can't control I'll be honest especially right when you play game one of a three game series, we're just going to go ahead and give it our best."

The Rumble Ponies host Hartford at 7:05.