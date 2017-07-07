Nido "excited" for Futures Game invite

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Catcher Tomas Nido will be headed to Miami for Sunday's MLB Futures Game. He'll join former B-Met Amed Rosario on the World Team for Sunday's exhibition. The game has been held annually before the MLB All-Star Game since 1999 and has featured many players that have become Major League All-Stars.

Nido is the latest player to make the trip from Binghamton and said he's excited for the chance to play among some of the game's greatest prospects.

"It's a great accomplishment for myself, but it's also exciting that I'm around those great players and I'm going to see that kind of talent. It's awesome and I'm really excited," Nido said.

"It really fills you up with a lot of pride to be selected as an elite player in the minor leagues, which is what that roster is filled of," said Rumble Ponies Manager Luis Rojas. "I had a chance to go last year to the Futures Game in San Diego and I'm telling you, to see the players I saw and the talent it was really unbelievable and a really fun experience. I'm pretty sure that Nido is going to have a great taste of that. Seeing the guys that he is shoulder to shoulder with, and when he's standing on the line with his team, and taking the team picture, when he is in the clubhouse interacting with them, and when they are also in between the lines playing the game. It's going to be a great experience there's going to be a lot of excitement for him and he's shared that already with me."

Nido adds that he's also excited to reunite with his family. Twenty-some members of his family will make the trip to Miami for the game. First pitch is schedule for 4:00 Sunday.